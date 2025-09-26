Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) Stock Sees a-7.05% Decrease

The stock of Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has seen a -14.32% decrease in the past week, with a -3.44% drop in the past month, and a 36.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for PWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for PWM’s stock, with a -25.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PWM is 3.09.

The public float for PWM is 1.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWM on September 26, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

PWM stock’s latest price update

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM)’s stock price has dropped by -7.05% in relation to previous closing price of $0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prestige Wealth Inc. (Nasdaq: PWM) (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

PWM Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWM fell by -14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5558. In addition, Prestige Wealth Inc saw -35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.02% for the present operating margin

-0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prestige Wealth Inc stands at -10.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -80.12%, with -71.11% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 196.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.