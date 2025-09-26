PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIOT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIOT is 125.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.01% of that float. On September 26, 2025, AIOT’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

AIOT stock’s latest price update

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.19% compared to its previous closing price of $5.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, today announced that its Unity platform has won the Industry Innovation Award 2025 at the International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX), Europe’s largest intralogistics event.

AIOT’s Market Performance

PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) has experienced a -5.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.26% rise in the past month, and a 17.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for AIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for AIOT’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIOT Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIOT fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, PowerFleet Inc saw 8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIOT starting from McConnell Michael J, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.64 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, McConnell Michael J now owns 28,028 shares of PowerFleet Inc, valued at $46,400 using the latest closing price.

Towe Steven Mark, the Chief Executive Officer of PowerFleet Inc, purchased 23,157 shares at $4.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that Towe Steven Mark is holding 2,457,923 shares at $102,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -9.14%, with -4.82% for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc (AIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.