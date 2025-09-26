Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX)’s stock price has dropped by -15.00% in relation to previous closing price of $0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “Company” or “Powell Max”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited interim condensed financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PMAX is 1.15.

The public float for PMAX is 3.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMAX on September 26, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

PMAX’s Market Performance

PMAX’s stock has seen a -11.97% decrease for the week, with a -17.63% drop in the past month and a -31.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.63% for Powell Max Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.67% for PMAX’s stock, with a -57.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMAX Trading at -20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares sank -23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMAX fell by -11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3011. In addition, Powell Max Ltd saw -93.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Max Ltd stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -344.73%, with -89.14% for asset returns.

Based on Powell Max Ltd (PMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.