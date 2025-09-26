Polaris Inc (PII) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Polaris Inc (PII) has seen a -0.05% decrease in the past week, with a 1.59% gain in the past month, and a 42.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for PII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for PII’s stock, with a 20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) Right Now?

PII has 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PII is 52.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PII on September 26, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

PII stock’s latest price update

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33% in relation to its previous close of $57.22. However, the company has experienced a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that Polaris Renewable Energy has improved its asset mix and reduced reliance on Nicaragua. This improved diversification lowers geopolitical risk. Recent Q2 results showed strong production growth and improved operating results. Polaris offers a 6% dividend yield. This is sustainable for now, though the company will likely need to grow earnings going forward to ensure long-term dividend coverage.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $40 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PII reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for PII stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

PII Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.59. In addition, Polaris Inc saw -31.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -8.54%, with -1.94% for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $290.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polaris Inc (PII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.