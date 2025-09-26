Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.22% in relation to its previous close of $87.14. However, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Pinnacle West Capital offers a 4.1% yield and strong growth prospects, driven by Arizona’s population and industrial expansion. PNW benefits from robust demand growth, especially from data centers and semiconductor facilities, supporting long-term EPS growth. Favorable regulatory developments, including a proposed rate increase and wildfire liability protections, enhance PNW’s investment appeal.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNW is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PNW is 119.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNW on September 26, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month, and a -3.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for PNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for PNW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNW reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for PNW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PNW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

PNW Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.61. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Tetlow Jacob, who sold 6,496 shares at the price of $92.37 back on Aug 11 ’25. After this action, Tetlow Jacob now owns 56 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp, valued at $600,036 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 8.90%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.