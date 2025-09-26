Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTHL is 5.50.

The public float for PTHL is 5.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On September 26, 2025, PTHL’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

PTHL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pheton Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PTHL) has decreased by -12.15% when compared to last closing price of $0.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-01 that BEIJING, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pheton Holdings Ltd (the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “Pheton”), a healthcare solution provider specializing in treatment planning systems for brachytherapy and other related products and services, today issued the following statements in response to recent market volatility and a third-party publication that has raised questions and concerns among shareholders.

PTHL’s Market Performance

PTHL’s stock has fallen by -16.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.31% and a quarterly drop of -95.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.55% for Pheton Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.54% for PTHL’s stock, with a -87.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTHL Trading at -83.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -96.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTHL fell by -16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8869. In addition, Pheton Holdings Ltd saw -82.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pheton Holdings Ltd stands at -1.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -20.35%, with -15.83% for asset returns.

Based on Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.