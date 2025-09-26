Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) has dropped by -3.40% compared to previous close of $22.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that ST. LOUIS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam concentrates, today announced the signing of a transformative five-year agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) is 50.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRM is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRM is 137.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On September 26, 2025, PRM’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

PRM’s Market Performance

PRM stock saw a decrease of -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.02% and a quarterly a decrease of 52.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for PRM’s stock, with a 54.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRM reach a price target of $4.25, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for PRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

PRM Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Perimeter Solutions Inc saw 70.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRM starting from Raj Vivek, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $22.45 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Raj Vivek now owns 121,701 shares of Perimeter Solutions Inc, valued at $561,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 7.06%, with 3.31% for asset returns.

Based on Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $59.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.