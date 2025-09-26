PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, PFLT stock has gone down by -5.70%, with a monthly decline of -8.68% and a quarterly plunge of -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.86% for PFLT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) is 11.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFLT is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PFLT is 98.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On September 26, 2025, PFLT’s average trading volume was 846.49K shares.

PFLT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) has plunged by -0.86% when compared to previous closing price of $9.34, but the company has seen a -5.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-25 that How can you turn your portfolio into a cash-flow machine? One strategy is to hold shares of investment/financier companies (i.e.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10.50 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFLT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

PFLT Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd saw -19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFLT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchased 1,480 shares at the price of $10.13 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 330,918 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

Briones Jose A, the Director of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, purchased 9,840 shares at $10.15 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Briones Jose A is holding 329,438 shares at $99,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.53% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd stands at 0.46%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $92.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.