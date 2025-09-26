Parsons Corp (PSN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has decreased by -1.20% when compared to last closing price of $80.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a $13 million task order under the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Counter Nuclear Smuggling System Deployment (CNSSD) multiple award task order contract (MATOC). The task order to deliver end-to-end support for counter-nuclear smuggling systems to countries in the Indo-Pacific region includes a one-year base performance period and six one-year option periods and is new work for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSN is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PSN is 105.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSN on September 26, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN’s stock has seen a -2.12% decrease for the week, with a -0.26% drop in the past month and a 11.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Parsons Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for PSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $81 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSN reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for PSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 07th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PSN, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

PSN Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.28. In addition, Parsons Corp saw -21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from McMahon Harry T., who purchased 8,064 shares at the price of $58.30 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, McMahon Harry T. now owns 45,953 shares of Parsons Corp, valued at $470,131 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 16.67%, with 7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corp (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $518.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parsons Corp (PSN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.