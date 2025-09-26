PainReform Ltd (PRFX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRFX is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of PRFX was 2.93M shares.

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.71% in comparison to its previous close of $1.49, however, the company has experienced a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. finbold.com reported 2025-08-19 that Shares of Israel-based pharmaceutical company PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX) jumped nearly 130% on Tuesday after its renewable energy arm, DeepSolar, was accepted into the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Connect Program.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PainReform Ltd (PRFX) has seen a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.72% decline in the past month and a -4.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for PRFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for PRFX’s stock, with a -39.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRFX Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4258. In addition, PainReform Ltd saw -43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1438467666564776.2% for the present operating margin

-784280060827.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for PainReform Ltd stands at -1430134690918486.8%. The total capital return value is set at -7.04%. Equity return is now at value -716.67%, with -309.43% for asset returns.

Based on PainReform Ltd (PRFX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -280.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1630.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -138987563469607.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, PainReform Ltd (PRFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.