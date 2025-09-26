PainReform Ltd (PRFX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRFX is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of PRFX was 2.93M shares.

PRFX stock’s latest price update

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.71% in comparison to its previous close of $1.49, however, the company has experienced a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. finbold.com reported 2025-08-19 that Shares of Israel-based pharmaceutical company PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX) jumped nearly 130% on Tuesday after its renewable energy arm, DeepSolar, was accepted into the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Connect Program.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PainReform Ltd (PRFX) has seen a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.72% decline in the past month and a -4.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for PRFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for PRFX’s stock, with a -39.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRFX Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4258. In addition, PainReform Ltd saw -43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1438467666564776.2% for the present operating margin
  • -784280060827.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for PainReform Ltd stands at -1430134690918486.8%. The total capital return value is set at -7.04%. Equity return is now at value -716.67%, with -309.43% for asset returns.

Based on PainReform Ltd (PRFX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -280.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1630.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -138987563469607.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, PainReform Ltd (PRFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

  • Tags: NASDAQ:PRFX, PainReform Ltd., PRFX, PRFX stock

Most Popular

Related Posts

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

favicon-nh
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.