Pagerduty Inc (PD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has gone down by -1.40% for the week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month and a 8.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.30% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PD is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PD is 86.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.06% of that float. The average trading volume for PD on September 26, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

PD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) has plunged by -0.18% when compared to previous closing price of $16.23, but the company has seen a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today released new research revealing growing executive trust in AI agents and the deepening reliance on AI across business operations. Based on responses from 1,500 IT and business executives across Australia, France, Germany, Japan, U.K. and U.S. regions, the PagerDuty AI Resilience Survey found that 81% of executives trust AI agents to take action on the company’s behalf during a cris.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

PD Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Solomon Dan Alexandru, who sold 48 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Solomon Dan Alexandru now owns 2,656,975 shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $864 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -8.04%, with -1.54% for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagerduty Inc (PD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.