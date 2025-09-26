PACS Group Inc (PACS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS)’s stock price has increased by 6.78% compared to its previous closing price of $12.69. However, the company has seen a 13.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PACS Group, Inc. (“PACS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PACS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

Is It Worth Investing in PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PACS is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PACS is 39.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACS on September 26, 2025 was 846.68K shares.

PACS’s Market Performance

PACS stock saw an increase of 13.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.25% and a quarterly increase of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for PACS Group Inc (PACS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.38% for PACS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PACS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PACS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PACS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PACS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

PACS Trading at 18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACS rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, PACS Group Inc saw -66.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PACS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for PACS Group Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

Based on PACS Group Inc (PACS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 28.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PACS Group Inc (PACS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.