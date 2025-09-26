Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) is above average at 29.84x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OUT is 146.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OUT on September 26, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

OUT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) has decreased by -1.09% when compared to last closing price of $18.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that OUTFRONT Media shares climb 16.2% in three months as digital billboard expansion and acquisitions fuel growth momentum.

OUT’s Market Performance

Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has experienced a -3.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.48% drop in the past month, and a 10.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for OUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for OUT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OUT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

OUT Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.66. In addition, Outfront Media Inc saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

PEP VIII GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Outfront Media Inc, sold 8,400,000 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that PEP VIII GP LLC is holding 8,913,813 shares at $151,704,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Outfront Media Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 14.89%, with 2.07% for asset returns.

Based on Outfront Media Inc (OUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $576.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.