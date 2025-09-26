Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ORGO stock has gone down by -10.48%, with a monthly decline of -15.29% and a quarterly surge of 11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.99% for ORGO’s stock, with a 0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Right Now?

ORGO has 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ORGO is 59.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORGO on September 26, 2025 was 841.05K shares.

ORGO stock’s latest price update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO)’s stock price has decreased by -12.39% compared to its previous closing price of $4.68. However, the company has seen a -10.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Company maintains confidence in ReNu as innovative pain management therapy Second Phase 3 trial demonstrates numerical improvement in baseline pain reduction over the first Phase 3 trial despite not meeting the primary endpoint Statistically significant maintenance of function (p

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on June 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ORGO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ORGO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc saw 40.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from Freedman Lori, who purchased 142,379 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Freedman Lori now owns 837,437 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc, valued at $413,625 using the latest closing price.

Freedman Lori, the Chief Admin. and Legal Officer of Organogenesis Holdings Inc, purchased 100,863 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that Freedman Lori is holding 695,058 shares at $284,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -2.64%, with -1.82% for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -21.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.