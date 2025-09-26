OR Royalties Inc (OR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

OR Royalties Inc (NYSE: OR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 91.38x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OR is 187.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of OR was 939.45K shares.

OR stock’s latest price update

OR Royalties Inc (NYSE: OR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.28% compared to its previous closing price of $37.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OR Royalties Inc. (“OR Royalties” or the “Company”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to provide the following select asset updates. Amounts presented are in United States dollars, except where otherwise noted.

OR’s Market Performance

OR Royalties Inc (OR) has experienced a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.39% rise in the past month, and a 52.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for OR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.09% for OR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 56.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for OR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $24 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

OR Trading at 19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OR rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.52. In addition, OR Royalties Inc saw 104.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.68% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for OR Royalties Inc stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 6.27%, with 5.56% for asset returns.

Based on OR Royalties Inc (OR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, OR Royalties Inc (OR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.