Opus Genetics Inc (IRD) Stock Observes 58.66% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Opus Genetics Inc (IRD) has seen a 15.44% increase in the past week, with a 42.74% gain in the past month, and a 68.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for IRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.60% for IRD’s stock, with a 58.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opus Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: IRD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IRD is also noteworthy at 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IRD is 22.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of IRD on September 26, 2025 was 406.00K shares.

IRD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Opus Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: IRD) has jumped by 4.88% compared to previous close of $1.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-15 that Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics emerge as today’s breakout stock picks under $20, flagged for potential near-term gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IRD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IRD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

IRD Trading at 37.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRD rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4145. In addition, Opus Genetics Inc saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRD starting from Magrath George, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Dec 26 ’24. After this action, Magrath George now owns 599,150 shares of Opus Genetics Inc, valued at $97,600 using the latest closing price.

YERXA BENJAMIN R, the President of Opus Genetics Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21 ’24, which means that YERXA BENJAMIN R is holding 342,800 shares at $9,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.21% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Opus Genetics Inc stands at -3.78%. The total capital return value is set at -3.51%. Equity return is now at value -200.57%, with -139.58% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$57.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Opus Genetics Inc (IRD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.