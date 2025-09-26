OppFi Inc (OPFI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.34% in comparison to its previous close of $11.51, however, the company has experienced a 1.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that OppFi lifts guidance with AI-driven lending growth and strong credit quality, while Futu Holdings posts surging revenues and margins.

Is It Worth Investing in OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) Right Now?

OPFI has 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OPFI is 25.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPFI on September 26, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

OPFI’s Market Performance

The stock of OppFi Inc (OPFI) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a 14.07% rise in the past month, and a -15.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for OPFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.54% for OPFI’s stock, with a 14.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPFI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OPFI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for OPFI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPFI reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for OPFI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OPFI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

OPFI Trading at 13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPFI rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, OppFi Inc saw 183.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPFI starting from SCHWARTZ THEODORE G, who sold 44,716 shares at the price of $10.78 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, SCHWARTZ THEODORE G now owns 0 shares of OppFi Inc, valued at $482,253 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ THEODORE G, the Director of OppFi Inc, sold 102,959 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that SCHWARTZ THEODORE G is holding 0 shares at $1,140,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for OppFi Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value -209.49%, with -5.37% for asset returns.

Based on OppFi Inc (OPFI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $308.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OppFi Inc (OPFI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.