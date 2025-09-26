OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25% compared to its previous closing price of $60.13. However, the company has seen a -4.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that Investors interested in Financial – Consumer Loans stocks are likely familiar with OneMain Holdings (OMF) and Sallie Mae (SLM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OMF is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMF is 118.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for OMF on September 26, 2025 was 958.43K shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has seen a -4.56% decrease in the past week, with a -3.88% drop in the past month, and a 4.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for OMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for OMF’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $600 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2025.

OMF Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.02. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $59.47 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 275,100 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc, valued at $2,081,485 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 20.47%, with 2.56% for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 11.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.