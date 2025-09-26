ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.06x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for OGS is 59.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.85% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of OGS was 460.62K shares.

OGS stock’s latest price update

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.98%relation to previous closing price of $77.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Rising competition from other clean energy sources can adversely impact the stock operating in the Zacks Utility – Gas Distribution industry. Increase in natural gas export volumes and decline in interest rates can boost the prospect of SRE, ATO, NJR and OGS.

OGS’s Market Performance

ONE Gas Inc (OGS) has seen a 5.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.35% gain in the past month and a 11.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for OGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.96% for OGS’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGS reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for OGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OGS, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

OGS Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.06. In addition, ONE Gas Inc saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from Hutchinson Michael G, who sold 1,200 shares at the price of $74.03 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Hutchinson Michael G now owns 15,726 shares of ONE Gas Inc, valued at $88,836 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.24%, with 3.06% for asset returns.

Based on ONE Gas Inc (OGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $703.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, ONE Gas Inc (OGS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.