OMS Energy Technologies Inc (OMSE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of OMS Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OMSE) has decreased by -9.59% when compared to last closing price of $4.9.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that SINGAPORE, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in OMS Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OMSE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OMSE is 15.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume of OMSE on September 26, 2025 was 92.02K shares.

OMSE’s Market Performance

OMSE’s stock has seen a -14.81% decrease for the week, with a -34.52% drop in the past month and a -37.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for OMS Energy Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.43% for OMSE’s stock, with a -36.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMSE stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for OMSE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OMSE in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $10 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

OMSE Trading at -29.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.68% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for OMSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for OMS Energy Technologies Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.41%.

Based on OMS Energy Technologies Inc (OMSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 210.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $64.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, OMS Energy Technologies Inc (OMSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.