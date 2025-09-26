Omeros Corporation (OMER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has increased by 4.29% when compared to last closing price of $4.2.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-19 that Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Catherine A. Melfi – Chief Regulatory Officer & VP of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Systems David J.

Is It Worth Investing in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Right Now?

OMER has 36-month beta value of 2.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMER is 65.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMER on September 26, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

OMER’s Market Performance

OMER stock saw a decrease of 2.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 31.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for Omeros Corporation (OMER). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for OMER’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OMER by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OMER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on June 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMER reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for OMER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to OMER, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

OMER Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMER rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Omeros Corporation saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.9% for the present operating margin

-1.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Omeros Corporation stands at -297.27%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%.

Based on Omeros Corporation (OMER), the company’s capital structure generated -4.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$157.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1166.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omeros Corporation (OMER) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.