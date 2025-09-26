Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) has increased by 4.70% when compared to last closing price of $8.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that Olema Pharmaceuticals surges 47% in September after striking a second collaboration with Pfizer for its lead breast cancer product candidate, palazestrant.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

OLMA has 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OLMA is 52.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on September 26, 2025 was 787.88K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen a 4.96% increase in the past week, with a 49.39% rise in the past month, and a 85.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.34% for OLMA’s stock, with a 63.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLMA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for OLMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to OLMA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OLMA Trading at 38.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +53.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -32.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $8.33 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 744,140 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $83,300 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 754,140 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.66% for the present operating margin

-0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -390.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -49.72%, with -44.71% for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -72.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-129.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1495.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.