Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE): A Technical Analysis

OBE has 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OBE is 61.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBE on September 26, 2025 was 298.13K shares.

OBE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Obsidian Energy Ltd (AMEX: OBE) has increased by 3.19% when compared to last closing price of $6.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that Obsidian received approximately US$66 million from selling its stake in InPlay Oil. This was around 8% higher than the deemed value (at the time) of the shares it received from its Pembina divestiture. Obsidian’s net debt has been significantly reduced while it has also been quite active with share repurchases.

OBE’s Market Performance

Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) has seen a 9.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.29% gain in the past month and a 23.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for OBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.32% for OBE’s stock, with a 24.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OBE Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE rose by +9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd stands at -0.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -14.03%, with -10.10% for asset returns.

Based on Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $430.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.