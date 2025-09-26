Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of NVFY was 861.84K shares.

NVFY stock’s latest price update

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.18%relation to previous closing price of $5.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that Transaction Underscores ATIS’s Execution Expertise in Tech-Driven Consumer Sectors NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive placement agent for Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) in connection with its follow-on public offering.

NVFY’s Market Performance

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) has seen a -1.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 163.59% gain in the past month and a 267.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.10% for NVFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.94% for NVFY’s stock, with a 255.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 67.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +204.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,075.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Nova Lifestyle Inc saw 261.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Lifestyle Inc stands at -0.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.53%. Equity return is now at value -126.29%, with -47.76% for asset returns.

Based on Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 173.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.