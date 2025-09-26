Northrop Grumman Corp’s (NOC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NOC stock has gone up by 2.09%, with a monthly decline of -1.22% and a quarterly surge of 18.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Northrop Grumman Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for NOC’s stock, with a 15.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NOC is 142.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for NOC on September 26, 2025 was 753.59K shares.

NOC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) has plunged by -0.09% when compared to previous closing price of $586.27, but the company has seen a 2.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that NOC teams with Taiwan’s NCSIST to boost missile defense, leveraging U.S. Army IBCS expertise for enhanced readiness.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $542 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $521. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

NOC Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $580.21. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corp saw 9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Jones Thomas H, who sold 729 shares at the price of $525.00 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Jones Thomas H now owns 6,207 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp, valued at $382,725 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 26.50%, with 8.12% for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.