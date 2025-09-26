Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) is above average at 15.44x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for NTRS is 187.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTRS on September 26, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

NTRS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) has jumped by 1.44% compared to previous close of $129.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investors.com reported 2025-09-24 that Analysts rarely put “sell” ratings on S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it makes sense to listen.

NTRS’s Market Performance

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) has experienced a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month, and a 6.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for NTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for NTRS’s stock, with a 17.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRS reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for NTRS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to NTRS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

NTRS Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.83. In addition, Northern Trust Corp saw 43.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Moritz Robert Edward Jr., who purchased 256 shares at the price of $126.34 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Moritz Robert Edward Jr. now owns 2,525 shares of Northern Trust Corp, valued at $32,343 using the latest closing price.

Parker Teresa, the President/Asset Servicing of Northern Trust Corp, sold 7,602 shares at $131.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31 ’25, which means that Parker Teresa is holding 71,789 shares at $997,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 13.47%, with 1.05% for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corp (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -14.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.