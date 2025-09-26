Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.20% in comparison to its previous close of $13.2, however, the company has experienced a -5.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD ) Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 September 3, 2025 3:45 PM EDT Company Participants Stéfan Descheemaeker – CEO & Director Ruben Baldew – CFO & Director Conference Call Participants Andrew Lazar – Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division Presentation Andrew Lazar MD & Senior Research Analyst All right. Good afternoon, everybody.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is above average at 8.79x. The 36-month beta value for NOMD is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NOMD is 126.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on September 26, 2025 was 1.19M shares.

NOMD’s Market Performance

NOMD’s stock has seen a -5.56% decrease for the week, with a -16.33% drop in the past month and a -24.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for Nomad Foods Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.73% for NOMD’s stock, with a -25.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at -16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.14. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw -32.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.88%, with 3.22% for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $505.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.