NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) has gone up by 9.31% for the week, with a 0.45% rise in the past month and a -20.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.86% for NLSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.24% for NLSP’s stock, with a 12.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NLSP is 0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NLSP is 2.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On September 26, 2025, NLSP’s average trading volume was 217.13K shares.

NLSP stock’s latest price update

The stock of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) has increased by 8.25% when compared to last closing price of $2.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that ZURICH and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLSP Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSP rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd saw -59.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSP

The total capital return value is set at 1.94%.

Based on NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -81.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.