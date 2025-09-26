nLIGHT Inc (LASR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.74% compared to its previous closing price of $29.13. However, the company has seen a -10.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Does nLight (LASR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) Right Now?

LASR has 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LASR is 45.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LASR on September 26, 2025 was 882.11K shares.

LASR’s Market Performance

LASR’s stock has seen a -10.13% decrease for the week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month and a 43.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for nLIGHT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for LASR’s stock, with a 83.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LASR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LASR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LASR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LASR reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for LASR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to LASR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

LASR Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.45. In addition, nLIGHT Inc saw 169.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Keeney Scott H, who sold 62,507 shares at the price of $30.99 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Keeney Scott H now owns 2,319,038 shares of nLIGHT Inc, valued at $1,936,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -20.63%, with -15.94% for asset returns.

Based on nLIGHT Inc (LASR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -134.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$43.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, nLIGHT Inc (LASR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.