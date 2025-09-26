New Found Gold Corp (NFGC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NFGC is 129.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of NFGC was 911.93K shares.

NFGC stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Found Gold Corp (AMEX: NFGC) has increased by 1.90% when compared to last closing price of $2.1. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results of a channel sampling program at the Iceberg excavation (“Iceberg” or the “Excavation”) in the AFZ Core area on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project (“Queensway” or the “Project”) in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

NFGC’s Market Performance

NFGC’s stock has risen by 5.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.14% and a quarterly rise of 42.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for New Found Gold Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for NFGC’s stock, with a 35.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFGC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for NFGC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NFGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $9 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NFGC Trading at 20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFGC rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, New Found Gold Corp saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFGC

The total capital return value is set at -0.57%. Equity return is now at value -54.44%, with -45.30% for asset returns.

Based on New Found Gold Corp (NFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -598.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2414.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$59.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Found Gold Corp (NFGC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.