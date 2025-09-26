Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) has decreased by -3.94% when compared to last closing price of $146.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Drugs sector might want to consider either Grifols (GRFS) or Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59x compared to its average ratio. NBIX has 36-month beta value of 0.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NBIX is 96.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on September 26, 2025 was 863.21K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) has seen a -3.27% decrease in the past week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month, and a 11.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for NBIX’s stock, with a 11.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $163 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $182. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NBIX, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.57. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, who sold 106,322 shares at the price of $126.41 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES now owns 514,596 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, valued at $13,440,281 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 13.39%, with 9.68% for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $639.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.