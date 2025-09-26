Netstreit Corp (NTST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, NTST stock has gone down by -2.45%, with a monthly decline of -2.88% and a quarterly surge of 6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Netstreit Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for NTST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) Right Now?

NTST has 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NTST is 94.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on September 26, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

NTST stock’s latest price update

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.29% in comparison to its previous close of $17.5, however, the company has experienced a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that NETSTREIT (NTST) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTST by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NTST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTST reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NTST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to NTST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

NTST Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Netstreit Corp saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Manheimer Mark, who purchased 5,600 shares at the price of $17.93 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Manheimer Mark now owns 316,378 shares of Netstreit Corp, valued at $100,436 using the latest closing price.

Manheimer Mark, the President, CEO and Secretary of Netstreit Corp, purchased 2,500 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Manheimer Mark is holding 307,072 shares at $37,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Netstreit Corp stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.43%, with -0.26% for asset returns.

Based on Netstreit Corp (NTST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $98.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 135.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netstreit Corp (NTST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.