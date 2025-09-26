NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTES is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NTES is 624.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on September 26, 2025 was 726.39K shares.

NTES stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has plunged by -2.58% when compared to previous closing price of $150.89, but the company has seen a -3.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that I am upgrading NetEase to “Buy,” driven by a more favorable regulatory environment and a positive Q3 outlook. Recent surge in Chinese game approvals signals a supportive policy shift, justifying a removal of the regulatory discount from NTES’s valuations. An increase in deferred revenue and more focused marketing investments suggest that NetEase should deliver a strong set of 3Q2025 results.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES’s stock has fallen by -3.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.83% and a quarterly rise of 10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for NetEase Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for NTES’s stock, with a 26.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $150 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTES reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for NTES stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTES, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

NTES Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.00. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 69.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 24.36%, with 17.44% for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $32.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.