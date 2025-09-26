Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEO is 125.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of NEO was 2.45M shares.

NEO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) has decreased by -0.06% when compared to last closing price of $7.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEO’s Market Performance

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) has seen a -8.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.39% gain in the past month and a 9.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for NEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NEO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

NEO Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Neogenomics Inc saw -50.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Sherman Jeffrey Scott, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $5.62 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, Sherman Jeffrey Scott now owns 188,332 shares of Neogenomics Inc, valued at $112,322 using the latest closing price.

Zook Anthony P., the Chief Executive Officer of Neogenomics Inc, purchased 17,900 shares at $5.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06 ’25, which means that Zook Anthony P. is holding 38,066 shares at $99,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogenomics Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -11.76%, with -6.85% for asset returns.

Based on Neogenomics Inc (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neogenomics Inc (NEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.