Navigating the Volatility of New Pacific Metals Corp’s (NEWP) Stock

In the past week, NEWP stock has gone up by 16.02%, with a monthly gain of 57.65% and a quarterly surge of 92.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for New Pacific Metals Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.49% for NEWP’s stock, with a 89.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Right Now?

NEWP has 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEWP is 101.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEWP on September 26, 2025 was 346.37K shares.

NEWP stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) has increased by 4.69% when compared to last closing price of $2.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) announces that Andrew Williams will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director of the company effective April 15. The Company also announces that it has appointed Jalen Yuan, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), as interim CEO.

NEWP Trading at 43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +51.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP rose by +16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp saw 91.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -2.77%, with -2.75% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.