Navigating the Volatility of Himax Technologies ADR’s (HIMX) Stock

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has gone down by -1.48% for the week, with a 5.75% rise in the past month and a -8.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.35% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for HIMX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 20.20x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HIMX is 174.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMX on September 26, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

HIMX stock’s latest price update

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.59%relation to previous closing price of $8.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Enabling Smart Human Detection and Interactive Awareness to Elevate AI in Endpoint Devices Enabling Smart Human Detection and Interactive Awareness to Elevate AI in Endpoint Devices

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.80 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2023.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIMX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

HIMX Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw 61.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies ADR stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.64%, with 4.40% for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $90.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.