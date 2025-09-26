Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT): A Technical Analysis

NAUT has 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NAUT is 59.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAUT on September 26, 2025 was 338.69K shares.

NAUT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) has jumped by 14.16% compared to previous close of $0.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 8, 2025 1:50 PM EDT Company Participants Sujal Patel – Co-Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director Conference Call Participants Yuko Oku – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Yuko Oku Equity Analyst Hello. Hi. My name is Yuko Oku, and I work on the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team at Morgan Stanley.

NAUT’s Market Performance

NAUT’s stock has risen by 12.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.44% and a quarterly rise of 1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.59% for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.37% for NAUT’s stock, with a -22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAUT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NAUT by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for NAUT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.75 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAUT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for NAUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NAUT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

NAUT Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAUT rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7065. In addition, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc saw -70.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAUT starting from Patel Sujal M, who purchased 116,500 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Patel Sujal M now owns 10,258,221 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, valued at $78,544 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sujal M, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, purchased 83,500 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that Patel Sujal M is holding 10,341,721 shares at $57,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.81% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc stands at -6.84%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%. Equity return is now at value -31.55%, with -27.03% for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$64.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.