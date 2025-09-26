Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) has increased by 0.52% when compared to last closing price of $7.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SALT LAKE CITY and BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Myriad Genetics (Nasdaq: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, and SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), an AI technology company transforming precision medicine, announced a strategic collaboration to develop and provide pharmaceutical companies with an innovative global liquid biopsy companion diagnostic (CDx) test.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MYGN is 88.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% of that float. On September 26, 2025, MYGN’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN’s stock has seen a 1.04% increase for the week, with a 33.56% rise in the past month and a 45.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for Myriad Genetics, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for MYGN’s stock, with a -7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $6 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MYGN Trading at 30.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +30.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc saw -71.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from DIAZ PAUL J, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $22.93 back on Oct 11 ’24. After this action, DIAZ PAUL J now owns 962,378 shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc, valued at $343,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics, Inc stands at -0.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.87%. Equity return is now at value -70.03%, with -44.85% for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -109.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$59.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.