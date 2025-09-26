Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MWG has 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for MWG is 9.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on September 26, 2025 was 544.31K shares.

MWG stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG)’s stock price has plunge by 2.90%relation to previous closing price of $0.3. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways,” the “Company” or the “Issuer”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region today announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of 9,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.00025 per share, and warrants to purchase up to 9,000,000 ordinary shares.

MWG’s Market Performance

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.71% rise in the past month, and a 16.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.75% for MWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for MWG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.16% for the last 200 days.

MWG Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +30.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3058. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd saw -31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Multi Ways Holdings Ltd stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%.

Based on Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.