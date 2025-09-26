Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a 4.14% gain in the past month, and a 26.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for MLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for MLI’s stock, with a 21.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE: MLI) Right Now?

Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE: MLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MLI is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MLI is 107.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for MLI on September 26, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

MLI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE: MLI) has increased by 0.32% when compared to last closing price of $99.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Mueller Industries (MLI) delivered record Q2 2025 results, outperforming expectations and positioning itself to benefit from key macroeconomic catalysts. MLI is set to gain from new 50% Trump tariffs on semi-finished copper products, a looming global copper supply deficit, and China’s stimulus policy. The company’s dominant U.S. market position, expanding margins, and attractive valuation, versus global peers enhance its outlook, amid a copper bull cycle.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $105 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Boenning & Scattergood gave a rating of “Outperform” to MLI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

MLI Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.25. In addition, Mueller Industries, Inc saw 39.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from Martin Jeffrey Andrew, who sold 66,029 shares at the price of $95.61 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Martin Jeffrey Andrew now owns 305,358 shares of Mueller Industries, Inc, valued at $6,312,729 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries, Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.29%. Equity return is now at value 25.98%, with 21.66% for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 30.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3858.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $874.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.