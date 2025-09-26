Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has gone down by -2.75% for the week, with a 9.20% rise in the past month and a 39.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.57% for COOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for COOP’s stock, with a 53.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) is 23.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COOP is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COOP is 62.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On September 26, 2025, COOP’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

COOP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) has increased by 0.50% when compared to last closing price of $207.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend (the “Dividend”) to the holders of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Mr. Cooper (“Mr. Cooper common stock”), consisting of $2.00 in cash per share of Mr. Cooper common stock. The Board has fixed the close of business on September 29, 2025 as the record date for determining the holders of Mr. Cooper common stock entitled to receive the Dividend, and has fixed Oc.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $156 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOP reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for COOP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to COOP, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

COOP Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.58. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc saw 130.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $182.43 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 633,187 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, valued at $5,472,900 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, sold 30,000 shares at $174.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01 ’25, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 663,187 shares at $5,241,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.76%, with 3.33% for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $989.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.