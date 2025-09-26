Movano Inc’s (MOVE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MOVE stock has gone down by -5.54%, with a monthly decline of -10.78% and a quarterly plunge of -19.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.49% for Movano Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.65% for MOVE’s stock, with a -75.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movano Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MOVE is 7.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of MOVE was 2.71M shares.

MOVE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Movano Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) has jumped by 3.30% compared to previous close of $0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-22 that PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE )(the “Company”) announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that because the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Filing Requirement”) requiring Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

MOVE Trading at -20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOVE fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7559. In addition, Movano Inc saw -89.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.76% for the present operating margin

-4.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Movano Inc stands at -32.0%. The total capital return value is set at -10.12%. Equity return is now at value -219.60%, with -152.68% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-24.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Movano Inc (MOVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.