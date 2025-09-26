Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAA) has dropped by -7.01% compared to previous close of $17.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-11 that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2025 1:00 PM ET Company Participants David Lee – Chief Financial Officer Gary S. Maier – Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Selwyn H.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 206.24x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MPAA is 15.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of MPAA was 215.16K shares.

MPAA’s Market Performance

MPAA’s stock has seen a -1.82% decrease for the week, with a 8.73% rise in the past month and a 56.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for Motorcar Parts of America Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for MPAA’s stock, with a 54.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPAA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MPAA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MPAA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $14 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MPAA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

MPAA Trading at 17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc saw 154.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Ferguson Joseph Edwin, who purchased 1,200 shares at the price of $7.08 back on Nov 29 ’24. After this action, Ferguson Joseph Edwin now owns 45,608 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc, valued at $8,496 using the latest closing price.

Bryan David, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc, purchased 2,000 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Bryan David is holding 54,354 shares at $13,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 0.63%, with 0.17% for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $50.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.