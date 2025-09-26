MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MLTX is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MLTX is 55.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLTX on September 26, 2025 was 572.70K shares.

MLTX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) has jumped by 4.51% compared to previous close of $53.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-27 that There have been some significant acquisitions in the mid-cap biotech space over the past couple of months. In today’s column, I highlight two mid-cap biotech names that should have bright futures on their own, but would make logical buyout candidates: Abivax Société Anonyme and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. Both have late-stage assets targeting large markets, and both companies should file for their first FDA approvals in 2026.

MLTX’s Market Performance

MLTX’s stock has risen by 4.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.45% and a quarterly rise of 19.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for MLTX’s stock, with a 21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLTX stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for MLTX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MLTX in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $65 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLTX reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for MLTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MLTX, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

MLTX Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLTX rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.53. In addition, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLTX starting from Moukheibir Catherine, who sold 23,500 shares at the price of $48.79 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Moukheibir Catherine now owns 0 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, valued at $1,146,565 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1972.27% for the present operating margin

-10.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stands at -1732.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -40.29%, with -35.06% for asset returns.

Based on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -97.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$119.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32884.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.