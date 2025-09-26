Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GLUE) is 19.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLUE is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLUE is 46.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.84% of that float. On September 26, 2025, GLUE’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

GLUE stock’s latest price update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GLUE)’s stock price has soared by 4.11% in relation to previous closing price of $6.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that Monte Rosa secured a second major Novartis deal, adding $120M upfront and up to $5.7B in milestones to its cash reserves. GLUE advances MRT-8102, a NEK7 molecular glue degrader, into Phase 1 trials targeting inflammatory and cardio-immunology disorders, with key data expected in H1 2026. Strong financial position with $295.5M in cash as of June 2025, supported by multiple big pharma collaborations, funding operations into 2028.

GLUE’s Market Performance

GLUE’s stock has risen by 7.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.02% and a quarterly rise of 48.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.04% for GLUE’s stock, with a 25.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLUE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GLUE by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for GLUE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLUE reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for GLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GLUE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

GLUE Trading at 30.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +41.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLUE rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc saw 19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLUE starting from Dunn Edmund, who sold 2,062 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Dunn Edmund now owns 23,732 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,174 using the latest closing price.

Leo Chandra P., the Director of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $5.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that Leo Chandra P. is holding 10,000 shares at $58,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.81%, with 6.87% for asset returns.

Based on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-72.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.