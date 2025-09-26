Monro Inc (MNRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09% in comparison to its previous close of $18.39, however, the company has experienced a -0.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that FAIRPORT, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Peter Fitzsimmons, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Felix Veksler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 2025 Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM CT. A live webcast of the Pi.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNRO is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNRO is 28.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.26% of that float. On September 26, 2025, MNRO’s average trading volume was 932.23K shares.

MNRO’s Market Performance

MNRO stock saw an increase of -0.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.27% and a quarterly increase of 31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Monro Inc (MNRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.59% for MNRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNRO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MNRO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MNRO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNRO reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for MNRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MNRO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

MNRO Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Monro Inc saw -33.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -3.03%, with -1.15% for asset returns.

Based on Monro Inc (MNRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monro Inc (MNRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.