Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, MNDY stock has gone up by 0.53%, with a monthly gain of 17.83% and a quarterly plunge of -32.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Monday.Com Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.53% for MNDY’s stock, with a -19.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) is above average at 279.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNDY is 41.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNDY on September 26, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

MNDY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) has decreased by -2.41% when compared to last closing price of $212.4.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Despite revenue growth, MNDY’s weakening cash position threatens its flexibility in an increasingly competitive SaaS space.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $300 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNDY reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for MNDY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNDY, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

MNDY Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.42. In addition, Monday.Com Ltd saw -25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Monday.Com Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.80%, with 2.33% for asset returns.

Based on Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $58.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 224.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.