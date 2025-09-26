Mobile health Network Solutions (MNDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNDR is -2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MNDR is 0.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNDR on September 26, 2025 was 78.32K shares.

MNDR stock’s latest price update

Mobile health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR)’s stock price has soared by 17.91% in relation to previous closing price of $3.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-23 that Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2025) – Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) (“MNDR” or “the Company”), a leading AI-powered digital healthcare platform provider, today announced a one-for-five reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares (“common stock”), which will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

MNDR’s Market Performance

Mobile health Network Solutions (MNDR) has experienced a 6.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.64% drop in the past month, and a -27.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for MNDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for MNDR’s stock, with a -53.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNDR Trading at -13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -25.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDR rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.1200. In addition, Mobile health Network Solutions saw -86.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobile health Network Solutions stands at -1.12%. The total capital return value is set at -3.25%.

Based on Mobile health Network Solutions (MNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobile health Network Solutions (MNDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.