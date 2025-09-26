MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is above average at 11.56x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MFIC is 92.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFIC on September 26, 2025 was 395.80K shares.

MFIC stock’s latest price update

The stock of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) has increased by 0.66% when compared to last closing price of $12.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that The Dividend Power strategy highlights 35 high-yield stocks, with 12 ‘safer’ picks offering free cash flow yields above dividend yields and fair valuations. Top five ‘safer’ Dividend Power stocks for September are Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD), Stellus Capital (SCM), Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), SLR Investment (SLRC), and Seven Hills Realty (SEVN). Analyst projections suggest the top ten Dividend Power stocks could deliver average net gains of 43.3% by September 2026, though risk and volatility vary.

MFIC’s Market Performance

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.47% decline in the past month and a -2.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for MFIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for MFIC’s stock, with a -6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFIC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MFIC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for MFIC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $14 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MFIC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MFIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2024.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to MFIC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

MFIC Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFIC fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation saw -10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFIC starting from PEARLMAN EMANUEL R, who purchased 800 shares at the price of $12.52 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, PEARLMAN EMANUEL R now owns 2,800 shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation, valued at $10,015 using the latest closing price.

Widra Howard, the Director of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation, purchased 50,000 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Widra Howard is holding 101,666 shares at $619,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.5% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation stands at 0.46%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $98.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.