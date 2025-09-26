Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTA is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MTA is 78.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On September 26, 2025, MTA’s average trading volume was 558.40K shares.

MTA stock’s latest price update

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX: MTA)'s stock price has soared by 2.67% in relation to previous closing price of $6.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTA’s Market Performance

MTA’s stock has risen by 5.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.71% and a quarterly rise of 61.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.11% for MTA’s stock, with a 74.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTA Trading at 26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTA rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd saw 85.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.55% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd stands at -4.53%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -1.87%, with -1.76% for asset returns.

Based on Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 238.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.